Basketball players sue New Mexico State University, former coach over alleged mishandling of assault

Two basketball players spoke out Wednesday after submitting a lawsuit in opposition to New Mexico State University accusing it of negligence, vicarious legal responsibility and violation of the state’s civil rights act once they allege they complained about being assaulted by means of fellow players and have been neglected.

The 3 players named within the swimsuit are being accused of sexual assault, battery and false imprisonment.

The two players — William “Deuce” Benjamin Jr. and Shakiru “Shak” Odunewu — allege the abuse went on for months, regardless of them reporting it to the training personnel. Deuce’s father, William Benjamin, a former NMSU megastar basketball participant, could also be a plaintiff within the lawsuit.

After Benjamin reported the alleged incidents to police, New Mexico State suspended its basketball program and fired the group’s head coach within the heart of its season in February, pronouncing on the time this used to be because of a “hazing incident.”

The lawsuit filed remaining week alleged that what the college known as hazing crossed the road “into nonconsensual touching,” harassment and abuse of players that endured “for months.”

“When coaches and universities do not take adequate action to either prevent it from happening, or just stop it from happening, they fail their student athletes and they’re complicit, at that point, in the abuse,” Joleen Youngers, a attorney representing Deuce and his father, mentioned at a press convention Wednesday.

The defendants named within the swimsuit are the NMSU board of regents, two former individuals of the training personnel — together with former coach Greg Heiar — and 3 former players: Kim Aiken Jr., Doctor Bradley and Deshawndre Washington.

The basketball courtroom of the Pan American Center at New Mexico State University is noticed Feb. 15, 2023, in Las Cruces, N.M. Andrã©s Leighton/AP

The swimsuit alleges that the 3 players started degrading Odunewu via undesirable touching and harsh feedback within the locker room. The habits allegedly used to be “rarely, if ever addressed or limited by the coaching staff,” consistent with the swimsuit.

The 3 players have been allegedly “frequently inappropriate, disrespectful, degrading and violent toward their fellow team members, particularly those who were quieter and less accustomed to a rough environment,” consistent with the swimsuit.

In one incident, Bradley filmed as he and Aiken pressured Odunewu whilst he used to be within the bathe in what attorneys described as a “traumatizing event,” consistent with the swimsuit.

He used to be later the sufferer of “unwanted physical and sexual contact accompanied by degrading remarks and taunts,” consistent with the swimsuit.

When Odunewu reported one incident of alleged sexual assault to the training personnel — particularly Heiar and affiliate coach Dominique Taylor — Taylor allegedly “laughed in his face and said, ‘What do you want me to do?'”

According to the lawsuit, Odunewu mentioned what had came about thrice with Heiar. Heiar allegedly instructed Odunewu’s former highschool coach that he used to be having a look into it and can be issuing suspensions, however none of the players or personnel mindful have been ever suspended.

“It’s just sad to see. Like never in a million years did I ever think that something like this was gonna happen,” Odunewu mentioned at a press convention Wednesday.

Odunewu instructed newshounds he had no longer sought after to head public with the allegations as a result of he didn’t need to “tarnish” or reduce to rubble their careers.

“It just got to a point where I couldn’t bear it anymore. It’s just sad that my college experience had to go like this,” Odunewu mentioned.

The 3 players’ alleged assaults on Benjamin generally came about within the locker room earlier than exercises or practices. According to the swimsuit, the 3 players would dangle him down and divulge him, and inflict ache on him and “degrade him.”

In one example, this came about at the highway in entrance of ladies, consistent with the swimsuit.

After Benjamin reported the abuse to NMSU police, they introduced an investigation record imaginable legal fees of “false imprisonment, criminal sexual contact and harassment,” consistent with the swimsuit. The topic remains to be underneath investigation by means of legislation enforcement.

“My dream turned into a nightmare real quick and I never expected this to happen my freshman year. Now because of the situation, I gotta go a different route,” Benjamin instructed newshounds at a press convention Wednesday.

“I haven’t been able to move on from this, but I want to be able to move on from this and go to a school that will just let me play basketball and let me be the person that I am,” Benjamin mentioned.

Benjamin and Odunewu are asking the courtroom for damages and felony charges, consistent with the swimsuit.

The college introduced an investigation performed by means of Greenberg Traurig, a legislation company, which advisable NMSU rent a 3rd celebration to lend a hand it in reviewing and revising its current coaching modules to incorporate the newest training in hazing prevention and reaction, which it mentioned will have to be supplied to all workers and scholars, NMSU mentioned in a observation Wednesday.

The company additionally advisable NMSU rent a 3rd celebration to check its organizational effectiveness, running relationships and reporting constructions for hazing prevention and reaction coaching in addition to its reaction and investigation of hazing allegations, together with within the Office of Institutional Equity, the dean of scholars’ place of work and another NMSU division wherein the hazing came about.

In a observation to ABC News, the college mentioned it had taken motion according to allegations.

“NMSU continues to regard this matter as extremely important. Once university leaders were made aware of these allegations, extensive measures were taken, including, without limitation: recalling the entire basketball team from their road trip out of state, placing the entire coaching staff on administrative leave, launching an investigation, making mental health counseling available, canceling the remainder of the season, and firing the head coach,” the college mentioned.

“The kind of behavior described in those allegations has no place on our campus,” NMSU mentioned.