Baseball’s Fight For First Place Starts Friday

The most sensible two groups within the American Conference standings, Houston and Wichita State, will face off in a three-game set to resolve the No. 1 staff in convention play beginning Friday evening at Schroeder Park.

SERIES HISTORY. The Cougars and Shockers meet for the second one collection this season. Earlier this season, Houston got here away with the collection win in opposition to Wichita State together with a seven-inning hit parade which ended with a 17-3 win for the Cougars.

LAST TIME OUT. Houston clinched the Silver Glove Series in opposition to Rice taking the second one recreation of a season-long contest all of the approach to the twelfth inning ahead of profitable 8-5.

BATTLE FOR THE TOP. The Cougars are these days the highest staff within the American Athletic Conference. With 10-5 convention information, each Houston and Wichita State are tied for the primary position seed. The Cougars these days dangle the tie breaker however the most sensible spot will probably be claimed this weekend when the 2 groups face off.

LEADING THE CONFERENCE. The Cougars these days lead the American in batting reasonable, slugging share, runs, hits, RBI, house runs, general bases, at bats and saves whilst Justin Murray leads all gamers in saves and Anthony Tulimero leads in runners stuck stealing.

10+ DAYS. In 25 video games this season, the Cougars have tallied 10+ hits together with all of the ultimate 4 whilst registering 15+ hits in 9 video games. As smartly, Houston has scored 10+ runs in 13 video games this season.

SERIES WINS. The Cougars don’t have any secured five-straight collection convention wins. The ultimate time the Cougars had gained their first five-conference collection was once in 2006 once they gained each and every collection. Outside of the convention fit ups, Houston’s collection wins dates again to the Minnesota contest when the Cougars swept the collection from March 17-19.

STABLE STREAKS. Zach Arnold prolonged his reached base streak to 41 video games. He has reached in each and every unmarried recreation he has performed in whilst notching a 14 game-hit streak that began within the ultimate recreation at Wichita State.

10 FOR THE WEEKEND. Last weekend, Houston recorded 10 house runs. Zach Arnold and Brandon Uhse led the rate with two apiece, whilst Thomas Lyssy , Alex Lopez , Justin Murray , Drew Bianco , Ian McMillan and Anthony Tulimero all nabbed one.

DOUBLE PLAY. The Cougars are these days ranked 3rd within the nation in double performs became with 44. Houston has became a couple of double performs in 14 video games together with 4 in opposition to HCU.

EXTRA INNINGS. The Cougars are an excellent 5-0 when the sport is going to additional innings. They have beating UTRGV, Minnesota, ECU, UCF and Rice in extras.

