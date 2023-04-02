Baseball Powers Their Way to First SEC Win In Blowout of Texas A&M

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Ole Miss baseball (16-10, 1-7) picked up their first SEC win of the season Saturday evening as they defeated Texas A&M (16-11, 2-6) via a rating of 14-7.
The Rebels scored 8 of their 14 runs with two outs and labored a season-high 11 walks within the win over the Aggies.
The Aggies struck first in recreation two as they opened the sport with 3 consecutive doubles, scoring two fast runs. Xavier Rivas then settled in and struck out the following 3 batters to get out of the inning.
Reagan Burford made his first get started of the season at 3rd base on Saturday and would finally end up going 2-for-4 with 3 RBI and 3 runs scored. He were given the scoring began for the Rebels in the second one inning with a two-RBI blast over the left box fence that tied the sport at 2-2. It was once his first house run of the season and his first since April 14, 2022 in opposition to South Carolina.
Texas A&M picked up two extra runs within the backside of the second one inning on a sacrifice fly and RBI unmarried to make it 4-4.
Rivas discovered a groove and gave up only one run on 3 hits for the remaining of his time out. He struck out seven Aggies, his easiest quantity since February 19 in opposition to Delaware and can be relieved with two outs within the 5th inning.
Ole Miss publish back-to-back crooked numbers within the fourth and 5th innings for the primary time in SEC play this season, scoring 5 within the fourth and 3 within the 5th.
Will Furniss opened the fourth with a stroll prior to Burford doubled and TJ McCants drove them each house with a unmarried. Calvin Harris then drew a stroll and Ethan Groff singled to load the bases for Jacob Gonzalez. Gonzalez introduced McCants house with a sacrifice fly to heart box and Kemp Alderman introduced Harris house with an RBI-single. Anthony Calarco made it 7-4 Rebels with an RBI groundout that scored Groff from 3rd.
After Texas A&M were given one run again within the backside of the fourth, Ole Miss scored 3 extra runs on four-straight walks and an Alderman double down the best box line. When all was once mentioned and performed, the Rebels held a 10-5 lead and each groups would flip to their bullpens.
Brayden Jones was once the primary out of the pen for the Rebels, remaining out the 5th inning and going into the 8th for a career-high 3 innings of paintings. Jones additionally tied his career-high in strikeouts with 4 and earned his first profession win, transferring to 1-0 at the season.
Ole Miss hung every other crooked quantity within the 8th inning, scoring 4 runs with only one hit within the inning. Gonzalez and Calarco drew walks and Furniss was once hit via a pitch to load the bases. Burford earned his 3rd RBI of the evening after he was once hit via a pitch with the bases loaded. McCants drove in two extra runs with a unmarried during the left aspect that scored Furniss and Calarco.
A double scouse borrow via McCants and Burford introduced every other run throughout as Burford stole house, giving the Rebels a 14-5 lead, their easiest run overall in SEC play up to now.
Texas A&M were given two runs within the 9th prior to the Rebels had been in a position to shut out their first win in convention play of 2023.
Alderman, Gonzalez, and McCants each and every had two hits within the recreation as well as to Burford. McCants drove in 4 runs whilst Alderman and Burford each and every drove in 3. Gonzalez reached base 5 occasions, running 3 walks to pass together with his two hits.
Ole Miss and Texas A&M will play a rubber fit day after today at 1 p.m. at Blue Bell Park.
