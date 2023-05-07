Baseball Collects Sixth-Straight Series Win

Next Game: at Wichita State 4/8/2023 | 12:00 PM - Advertisement - ESPN+ Apr. 08 (Sat) / 12:00 PM at Wichita State - Advertisement - History

HOUSTON – The Houston baseball workforce secured its sixth-straight convention collection win in a 7-5 win in opposition to Wichita State on Saturday evening at Schroeder Park.

Sophomore pitcher Kyle Ayers (3-1) tallied his 3rd win of the season and moment this week tossing 5.0 innings in aid for the Cougars (28-19, 11-5). Junior application participant Justin Murray closed the sport for Houston for the second-straight day recording his 8th save of the season. Wichita State (27-19, 10-7) rallied within the 8th and 9th inning but it surely used to be now not sufficient and the Shockers’ Payton Tolle (8-2) used to be charged with the loss, simplest his moment of the season, giving up six earned runs on 10 hits.

- Advertisement -

Game Highlights:

Zach Arnold prolonged his reached-base streak to 44 directly video games. He has reached base in each unmarried sport he has performed on this season.

prolonged his reached-base streak to 44 directly video games. He has reached base in each unmarried sport he has performed on this season. Dan Wright earned his first get started for the Cougars throwing 2.0 innings.

earned his first get started for the Cougars throwing 2.0 innings. With his 4 RBI, Drew Bianco recorded a career-high with each a double and a triple.

recorded a career-high with each a double and a triple. With 12 hits within the sport, the Cougars have recorded 25 video games this season with 10+ hits together with the ultimate 4.

Houston has now received all six of its convention collection beating ECU, USF, Memphis and now Wichita State two times. The ultimate time the Cougars received their first 4 convention collection used to be in 2006 when Houston competed in Conference USA and received all its convention collection that season.

Justin Murray tallied his 8th save of the season and 6th in convention play. The junior recently leads the convention in saves and video games completed.

Player Highlights:

Drew Bianco : 2-3, 4 RBI, 2B, 3B

: 2-3, 4 RBI, 2B, 3B Brandon Burckel : 3-4, 2 R

: 3-4, 2 R Justin Murray : 2-3, R, RBI, 2B, SB; S, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 Ok

Key Innings:

1st | A leadoff unmarried from senior outfielder Brandon Uhse were given the Cougars transferring two get started the sport. Junior 3rd baseman Zach Arnold adopted achieving on a Wichita State error and Uhse complicated to 3rd. Uhse simply jogged around the plate when Murray notched a sacrifice fly to proper box for a 1-0 ranking.

2nd | The Shockers temporarily took the lead with two runs within the most sensible of the inning prior to the Cougars matched their rankings with a couple of their very own. Singles from sophomore outfielder Cameron Nickens and sophomore moment baseman Brandon Burckel put the Cougars in scoring place prior to graduate switch Drew Bianco laced a double to the again wall for a two RBI-hit and the lead.

4th | Bianco tallied his moment two-RBI extra-base hit within the backside of the body this time tripling down the proper box line pushing the ranking to 5-2.

5th | Houston higher its result in 5 runs on a Nickens two-RBI unmarried to provide the Cougars a 7-2 lead. However, within the most sensible of the 8th, the Shockers soared a ball over the fence bringing in two runs reducing the Cougars’ result in 7-4.

In the highest of the 9th, the Shockers introduced throughout a run to make the ranking 7-5 however the Cougars in the long run hung on and secured the collection win.

UP NEXT: