Baseball Collects Sixth-Straight Series Win

HOUSTON – The Houston baseball workforce secured its sixth-straight convention collection win in a 7-5 win in opposition to Wichita State on Saturday evening at Schroeder Park.
Sophomore pitcher Kyle Ayers (3-1) tallied his 3rd win of the season and moment this week tossing 5.0 innings in aid for the Cougars (28-19, 11-5). Junior application participant Justin Murray closed the sport for Houston for the second-straight day recording his 8th save of the season. Wichita State (27-19, 10-7) rallied within the 8th and 9th inning but it surely used to be now not sufficient and the Shockers’ Payton Tolle (8-2) used to be charged with the loss, simplest his moment of the season, giving up six earned runs on 10 hits.
Game Highlights:
- Zach Arnold prolonged his reached-base streak to 44 directly video games. He has reached base in each unmarried sport he has performed on this season.
- Dan Wright earned his first get started for the Cougars throwing 2.0 innings.
- With his 4 RBI, Drew Bianco recorded a career-high with each a double and a triple.
- With 12 hits within the sport, the Cougars have recorded 25 video games this season with 10+ hits together with the ultimate 4.
- Houston has now received all six of its convention collection beating ECU, USF, Memphis and now Wichita State two times. The ultimate time the Cougars received their first 4 convention collection used to be in 2006 when Houston competed in Conference USA and received all its convention collection that season.
- Justin Murray tallied his 8th save of the season and 6th in convention play. The junior recently leads the convention in saves and video games completed.
Player Highlights:
- Drew Bianco: 2-3, 4 RBI, 2B, 3B
- Brandon Burckel: 3-4, 2 R
- Justin Murray: 2-3, R, RBI, 2B, SB; S, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 Ok
Key Innings:
1st | A leadoff unmarried from senior outfielder Brandon Uhse were given the Cougars transferring two get started the sport. Junior 3rd baseman Zach Arnold adopted achieving on a Wichita State error and Uhse complicated to 3rd. Uhse simply jogged around the plate when Murray notched a sacrifice fly to proper box for a 1-0 ranking.
2nd | The Shockers temporarily took the lead with two runs within the most sensible of the inning prior to the Cougars matched their rankings with a couple of their very own. Singles from sophomore outfielder Cameron Nickens and sophomore moment baseman Brandon Burckel put the Cougars in scoring place prior to graduate switch Drew Bianco laced a double to the again wall for a two RBI-hit and the lead.
4th | Bianco tallied his moment two-RBI extra-base hit within the backside of the body this time tripling down the proper box line pushing the ranking to 5-2.
5th | Houston higher its result in 5 runs on a Nickens two-RBI unmarried to provide the Cougars a 7-2 lead. However, within the most sensible of the 8th, the Shockers soared a ball over the fence bringing in two runs reducing the Cougars’ result in 7-4.
In the highest of the 9th, the Shockers introduced throughout a run to make the ranking 7-5 however the Cougars in the long run hung on and secured the collection win.
