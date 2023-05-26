Bartow’s 700-acre Stuart Crossing development could double city’s population

BARTOW, Fla. – Bartow is lately getting ready for long run expansion as building starts for a large 700-acre mixed-use development referred to as Stuart Crossing.

Stuart Crossing’s plan contains the development of 592 properties and 288 flats, which is welcome news for industry homeowners like Nik Minadakis, proprietor of Charm City. His eating place is just a four-minute pressure from the development.

- Advertisement -

“As business owners, many local restaurants are excited to attract more people here because it will benefit our dinners and lunches,” stated Minadakis.

The Stuart Crossing development may even characteristic retail outlets, eating places, and outside leisure actions, with 200 acres put aside for conservation.

The development is positioned alongside Ernest M. Smith Boulevard, which is a four-lane street that connects U.S. 98 and 17. “This runs adjacent to U.S. 98 North. There’s at least 35,000 vehicles a day that traverse Bartow Highway, if not more. So, it’s a great location,” stated Mike Herr, Bartow City Manager.

- Advertisement -

The population of Bartow, lately round 21,000, is anticipated to double over the following few years because of new residential traits in Bartow, stated town leaders. “With new growth coming, you have some of the more contemporary housing, contrasted with the historic homes in Bartow. We have something for everybody here,” Herr added.

The first new residential gadgets in Stuart Crossing can be in a position for move-in early in 2024.