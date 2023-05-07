Barley water: 6 health benefits of this cool summer drink

Barley water has been trending – and not for no reason! It is loved by many for its digestive, cooling and detoxifying properties. So sit back, relax, and let us introduce you to the benefits of drinking barley water and how to make it.

Barley water or jau ka pani is a refreshing and healthy drink made by boiling barley grains or jau in water until the liquid turns thick and creamy. It is rich in fiber, nutrients and antioxidants, making it an excellent tonic for the digestive system and a natural remedy for constipation. Barley water is also known for its cooling properties, which help to regulate body temperature and prevent heat-induced disorders during the summer months. Barley water is a versatile drink that offers numerous health benefits and can be easily incorporated into any diet.

- Advertisement -

Benefits of drinking barley water in summer

1. Digestive health

“Barley water is an excellent digestive tonic for our gastrointestinal system. It regulates bowel habits and improves digestion due to its high fiber content,” says well-known nutritionist Dr Manoj Kutteri. He further explains that barley water has been used as a remedy for constipation due to its high fiber content.The dietary fiber present in barley makes it a gut-friendly drink. Regular consumption of barley water helps to improve peristalsis and regulate bowel movements, preventing strain during bowel movements due to dehydration.

2. Cooling properties

The nutrition expert says that barley water helps to reduce the core body temperature during summer and prevent heat-induced disorders. By providing hydration to the body, barley water helps to maintain electrolyte balance and prevent dehydration.

3. Good for kidneys

Barley water also improves kidney functions and can be used to prevent or treat urinary tract infections or kidney stones. “Its diuretic properties flush out extra water from our system, providing excellent hydration to the body,” says Dr Kutteri. It is an excellent detox drink for the liver and a blood purifier. The antioxidant properties of barley water help to fight the free radicals in our body, thus preventing various diseases.

- Advertisement -

4. Weight loss

Barley water is an excellent weight loss agent. Barley helps to prevent the absorption of LDL and triglycerides, which can result in weight loss. Barley can be taken in the form of gruel or khichadi as well to manage weight and can be an excellent alternative grain option.

Also read: Move over oat milk! Barley milk is 100% vegan and weight-loss friendly

5. Manages blood Pressure

Dr Kutteri explains that since barley water helps to flush out extra water from our system, it can be used to maintain blood volume, thus helping with high blood pressure. It is a great option if your blood pressure is linked to compromised filtration from the kidney or too much salt intake.

- Advertisement -

6. Manage diabetes

The soluble fiber beta-glucan present in barley water binds with glucose molecules in our digestive tract and slows down the absorption of sugar. This helps to manage sugar spikes and treat diabetes. Its low Glycemic Index (GI) makes it a good healthy and diabetic-friendly grain substitute.

Also read: Start your day with a cup of barley tea to get these 14 health benefits

How to make barley water?

Dr Kutteri suggests that for making barley water, rinse the barley grains thoroughly and soak them in water overnight. The next day, boil the barley in water for around 30 minutes or until the water turns thick and creamy. Strain the mixture and add lime juice or mint for flavour. You can also add honey or jaggery for sweetness. The best time to consume barley water is early in the morning and on an empty stomach. This will help our body to stay cool and well hydrated.