Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey: Texas roundup | Texas

Texas is holding elections, including for municipal and school board offices, on May 6. A number of candidates running in these elections completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Below is a selection of responses from the candidates who filled out the survey as of March 6. To read each candidate’s full responses, click their name at the bottom of the article.

Incumbent Nikkie Hunter (nonpartisan) is running for Arlington City Council District 3 and the general election is on May 6. Here’s how Hunter responded to the question: “What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?”

“Public Safety, Economic Growth, Infrastructure.”

Click here to read the rest of Hunter’s answers.

Audra Deaver (nonpartisan) is running for Humble Independent School District Position 6 and the general election is on May 6. Here’s how Deaver responded to the question: “What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?”

“I feel very passionate about protecting our students with unbiased [curriculum] in our classrooms, removing pornography from our libraries, and raising our test scores back above state averages.”

Click here to read the rest of Deaver’s answers.

Cesario Garcia (nonpartisan) is running for San Antonio City Council District 8 and the general election is on May 6. Here’s how Garcia responded to the question: “What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?”

“There must be a concerted effort to grow our cadet class. This act alone will provide a safer environment for our men and women in blue as well as the public. We needed law and order to remain a free thinking society.

San Antonio was once an energy independent city with abundance of energy.”

Click here to read the rest of Garcia’s answers.

Christopher Longoria (nonpartisan) is running for mayor of San Antonio and the general election is on May 6. Here’s how Longoria responded to the question: “What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?”

“The city’s Crime is terrible and needs to be addressed with proactive policing not reactive. The rule of law is important and should be followed and enforced. Reform all Programs. Remove Equity Policy throughout the City of San Antonio.”

Click here to read the rest of Longoria’s answers.

If you’re a Texas candidate or incumbent, click here to take the survey. The survey contains over 30 questions, and you can choose the ones you feel will best represent your views to voters. If you complete the survey, a box with your answers will display on your Ballotpedia profile. Your responses will also populate the information that appears in our mobile app, My Vote Ballotpedia.

