Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey: Florida roundup | Florida

Florida is holding elections on May 16. A number of candidates running in these elections completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Below is a selection of responses from the candidates who filled out the survey as of May 8. To read each candidate’s full responses, click their name at the bottom of the article.

Republican John Draper is running for Jacksonville City Council District 14 and the general runoff election is on May 16. Here’s how Draper responded to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

“Reducing neighborhood crime by promoting youth athletic programs and fully funding the maintenance and expansion of our neighborhood parks and athletic facilities.”

Click here to read the rest of Draper’s answers.

Republican Robert Fox is running for Florida House of Representatives District 24 and the special general election is on May 16. Here’s how Fox responded to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

“Justice reform, I would have to say it’s probably one of the most important things and it ties in with transparency and accountability. …”

Click here to read the rest of Fox’s answers.

Democrat Jimmy Peluso is running for Jacksonville City Council District 7 and the general runoff election is on May 16. Here’s how Peluso responded to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

“Infrastructure, transportation, homelessness, affordability and creating equity.”

Click here to read the rest of Peluso’s answers.

If you’re a Florida candidate or incumbent, click here to take the survey. The survey contains over 30 questions, and you can choose the ones you feel will best represent your views to voters. If you complete the survey, a box with your answers will display on your Ballotpedia profile. Your responses will also populate the information that appears in our mobile app, My Vote Ballotpedia.

