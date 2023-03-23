Friday, March 24, 2023
type here...
Florida

Backroom Briefing: Making Room for Memorials | Headlines

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Backroom Briefing: Making Room for Memorials | Headlines



TALLAHASSEE — Property throughout busy Monroe Street from the Old Capitol may change into a touchdown zone for some long-sought memorials.

Guns Down America, a gun-control group, called the pause “short-sided and political.”

TWEET OF THE WEEK: “Thank you to Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston for 15 years of service to Florida’s highest court. Justice Polston has been a remarkable Justice and was stalwart for the rule of law and the constitution of FL & the U.S. These are big shoes to fill!” —Gov. Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis), after Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston introduced his resignation this week.



Source link

Previous article
The Top 7 Brunch Places In Collin County & Beyond
Next article
Parents of Michigan high school shooter Ethan Crumbley will go to trial, judges rule

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks