Backroom Briefing: Making Room for Memorials | Headlines

TALLAHASSEE — Property throughout busy Monroe Street from the Old Capitol may change into a touchdown zone for some long-sought memorials.
The Florida House is thinking about a suggestion that will amplify the footprint of the Capitol Complex, with one purpose being the established order of a Memorial Park.
Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera, a Coral Gables Republican who chairs the House State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee, mentioned the Department of Management Services is anticipated to raze the state’s 61-year-old Elliot Building and “turn the property into a beautiful park upon which we can begin placing monuments and memorials that the Legislature has authorized.”
Ongoing renovations around the Capitol Complex have behind schedule the Florida Veterans’ Walk of Honor and Florida Veterans’ Memorial Garden, the Florida Holocaust Memorial, the Florida Slavery Memorial, the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys Memorial and a Beirut Monument.
“With Memorial Park located along Monroe, the memorials will be easily visible from the street rather than tucked away in the courtyard between the Capitol buildings,” mentioned Busatta Cabrera, whose subcommittee rolled out the proposal Tuesday.
The Elliot construction is called after Fred Cotten Elliot, who was once a long-time civil engineer and administrator with the previous Internal Improvement Fund. He had a hand in efforts to empty the Everglades to create farmland, designed massive swamp buggies to navigate muckland and laid out the primary few holes of Tallahassee’s Capital City Country Club.
An preliminary House funds proposal contains $2 million for the design and construction of the park.
The Capitol Complex contains spaces reminiscent of the principle Capitol, the Old Capitol, the Senate Office Building , the House Office Building, the Knott Building and the Pepper Building.
The invoice would make adjustments reminiscent of including the R.A. Gray Building to the advanced. That construction is separated from the principle Capitol by way of the Florida Supreme Court and homes the Department of State, the Museum of Florida History and the Division of Library and Information Services.
Democrats discovered themselves this week within the uncomfortable place of getting to vote for a roadway-designation invoice that incorporated honoring conservative radio-show host Rush Limbaugh, who died in 2021.
The invoice (SB 96) would designate a piece of Cortez Boulevard in Hernando County as “Rush Limbaugh Way.” But Democrats at the Senate Transportation Committee have been squeezed into balloting for the invoice Monday as it additionally would title a chain of roads after other people reminiscent of fallen law-enforcement officials.
Before the vote, Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Hollywood, requested committee Chairman Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, how he would suggest his colleagues if in a an identical state of affairs.
“I don’t want to disservice or discount the ceremonial nature, to honor those who have fallen,” Pizzo mentioned. “But, you know, I’m for everybody on this list except for Rush, in the same way that you’d probably be for everyone on this list except for some pundit on our side.”
DiCeglie responded that every title was once respectfully put ahead by way of quite a lot of Senate sponsors. “And, you know, certainly, I think each one of them have merit on their own accord,” he mentioned.
Sen. Tracie Davis, D-Jacksonville, mentioned she wouldn’t vote in opposition to the measure, as it might honor 3 other people from Duval County.
Most of the designations would honor fallen individuals of legislation enforcement and the army. Other proposals come with designating a bridge in Duval County for longtime ladies’ observe and box trainer Gwendolyn Maxwell and the brand new NASA Causeway bridge in Brevard County for astronaut Sally Ride.
The preliminary invoice sought to easily designate a portion of I-275 in Pinellas County after Pinellas Deputy Sheriff Michael Hartwick, who died after being hit by way of a automobile at the highway in September.
American Express, Mastercard and Visa are pausing plans to arrange a brand new gross sales code for gun traders.
But Republican lawmakers aren’t halting efforts to stop such codes. Rep. John Snyder, R-Stuart, mentioned this week lawmakers “absolutely” want to press ahead together with his proposal (HB 221) that will impose fines as much as $10,000 on every credit-card transaction tracked thru a separate “merchant category code” for gross sales at firearm companies.
Similar four-digit codes are already used to split purchases and accumulate knowledge from puts reminiscent of grocery shops, gasoline stations, eating places and bookstores.
“Because of legislation like this being proposed, that’s what sent the signal that we’re not going to allow that behavior,” Snyder mentioned. “So, to withdraw the bill, I think, would invite those folks to potentially begin to bring that conversation back to the table.”
The factor additionally has emerged in different red-state legislatures.
Supporters of this sort of code have mentioned it would lend a hand locate suspicious firearm and ammunition functions. But in pronouncing a pause, Visa issued a remark that mentioned, “There is now significant confusion and legal uncertainty in the payments ecosystem, and the state actions disrupt the intent of global standards.”
Guns Down America, a gun-control group, called the pause “short-sided and political.”
TWEET OF THE WEEK: “Thank you to Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston for 15 years of service to Florida’s highest court. Justice Polston has been a remarkable Justice and was stalwart for the rule of law and the constitution of FL & the U.S. These are big shoes to fill!” —Gov. Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis), after Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston introduced his resignation this week.