Backroom Briefing: Brandes is Back | Headlines

TALLAHASSEE — Before leaving the Legislature ultimate 12 months as a result of time period limits, former Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-Pinellas Park, was once outspoken on problems corresponding to solving the state’s property-insurance issues and reforming the criminal-justice gadget.
Now, Brandes has introduced a non-profit institute on the lookout for “better outcomes for Floridians,” totally on criminal-justice, insurance coverage, transportation and housing problems.
Brandes, who was once steadily out of step with Republican leaders within the Senate, named the institute the Florida Policy Project.
“We will capture established public policy and best practices and leverage leading-edge technological capabilities to educate and engage elected officials,” a news unencumber in regards to the institute mentioned.
The institute has been within the works for months, with Brandes outlining his plans in August to City & State Florida Editor-in-Chief Jim Rosica.
“Our goal is to be a best practices bank. … I hope that we can work with the governor’s office as they begin to work on legislation and the leaders of the House and Senate,” Brandes mentioned. “Most people walk away after 10 years in the Legislature and go back to their lives and they leave this rich knowledge that they’ve gained when they do that. For instance, my big takeaway after a decade of Tallahassee? So much of the policy is tactical and not strategic. There really isn’t a larger strategy at play. … I’m just not ready to give up on policy. I love public policy. I love solving tough problems and the answers are out there. We just have to go find them.”
Brandes, who left the Legislature with a web value of $33 million, mentioned he expects to position a few of his personal assets into the institute and draw company donations.
Senate President Kathleen Passidomo this week gave copies of “Path of the Panther: New Hope for Wild Florida” to the opposite individuals of the Senate, as her proposal to link mountain climbing and cycling trails to a statewide flora and fauna hall cleared the Legislature.
The guide is by way of Carlton Ward Jr., a photographer who helped encourage the invoice (SB 106), which is helping sign up for the Shared-Use Nonmotorized (SUN) Trail Network to the flora and fauna hall. The invoice nonetheless will have to pass to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Photos by way of Ward are at the partitions of the president’s administrative center and are on show within the Twenty second-floor gallery of the Florida Capitol.
The invoice features a one-time $200 million allocation and would build up from $25 million to $50 million an annual quantity that is going to the path community from vehicle-registration charges.
“Together we have prioritized investments in environmental restoration and clean-water resources with record funding for water storage, water quality in Everglades restoration, as well as the preservation and expansion of Florida’s iconic wildlife corridor,” Passidomo mentioned. “‘Path of the Panther’ highlights these efforts and the remaining need to protect the 18 million acres of the Florida Wildlife Corridor.”
The House licensed the proposal in a while ahead of Passidomo introduced the presents, which promote for $50 apiece on-line at Barnes & Nobles and on Amazon.
Passidomo spokeswoman Katie Betta famous the bill for the books was once forwarded to the president for cost.
“The Senate did not pay for the books,” Betta mentioned in an electronic mail.
As the House seeks to near the state Office of Film and Entertainment as a part of a broader proposal that incorporates shuttering Enterprise Florida, the crowd Film Florida has labored to scuttle the speculation within the Senate.
Now, believing it has made inroads with the Senate, Film Florida is concentrated on 16 House Republicans from spaces wealthy in movie and tv manufacturing.
“We believe those efforts (in the Senate) are being well received with the help of the close to 400 letters that our industry has sent to us to deliver to the Senate President,” Film Florida President Gail Morgan wrote to individuals and stakeholders. “It’s now time to be more assertive with members of the Florida House.”
House leaders have made a concern of law (HB 5) that will finish Enterprise Florida and 25 systems and incentives.
Last week, invoice sponsor Tiffany Esposito, R-Fort Myers, mentioned proposals can be presented to one by one cope with the way forward for the Urban High-Crime Area Job Tax Credit Program, the Capital Investment Tax Credit, leisure trade sales-tax exemptions and an training and picture tax exemption.
Morgan wrote that a possibility exists to save lots of the Entertainment Industry Sales Tax Exemption Program.
“Reminder, these Reps would be voting to help us and going against a priority of the Speaker of the House, which could put their priorities and budget requests in jeopardy, it’s a tall ask,” Morgan wrote. “We believe if we save the sales tax exemption program, we stand a good chance to save the Florida Office of Film and Entertainment (the State Film Commission) and the Florida Film and Entertainment Advisory Council (FFEAC).”
TWEET OF THE WEEK: “Transparency: Florida Democratic Party raised $15,861.40 from 461 online contributions yesterday. That’s the most online money and donors to @FlaDems since the day before Election Day (505 donations). It’s not overwhelming, but it’s a start. Help us keep fighting!!!!” — Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) an afternoon after she and Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation, have been amongst just about a dozen folks arrested all through an abortion-ban protest out of doors Tallahassee City Hall.