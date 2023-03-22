Avantika Malik shares cryptic post amid divorce rumours with husband Imran Khan : Bollywood News

Actor Imran Khanwho shot to status with his debut film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008made headlines in 2019 when news of his separation from his spouse Avantika Malik broke. The couplewho were married for 8 yearshad been dealing with problems for reasonably a while. Reportedlythe duo has parted tactics. While neither Imran nor Avantika showed anything else about their marital lifethe newest post at the latter’s verified social media maintain has hinted that their divorce has been finalised.

Avantika Malik shares cryptic post amid divorce rumours with husbImran Khan

For the unversedAvantika took to the tale segment shared a videofeaturing Miley Cyrus dancing to one in every of her songs. The caption of the reel video learn“Divorce was the best thing for her.” Not handiest thisbut Malik additionally penned a notewhich has been taken as a refined affirmation in their divorce by means of many. Her caption learn“Not only her,” adopted by means of a hashtag“#justsaying.”

The news of Imran Khan’s damaged marriage with Avantika Malik got here as a surprise to many. While the 2 remained tight-lipped at the matterit was once reported that Imran was once having an extra-marital affair with South Indian actressLekha Washington. It is value bringing up right here that Lekha Washington labored with Imran Khan within the 2013 movie Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola which additionally starred Anushka Sharma Pankaj Kapur.

In factthe rumours in their relationship as soon as once more resurfaced in February this yearwhen they had been noticed in combination.

Coming to the pro frontthe 40-year-old actor was once ultimate observed in a 2015 free upKatti Batti reverse Kangana Ranaut. Post thathe give up performing had expressed his want to turn into a filmmaker. Howeverthere had been no main points on his go back to the leisure trade.

