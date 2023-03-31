Authorities share update on person of interest after Michigan mom-of-8 vanished

Local and federal government are sharing an update on a person of interest within the case of a Michigan mom-of-eight who disappeared in December after she used to be ultimate recognized to be using to pick out up an acquaintance.

Heather Kelley, a 35-year-old mom from Portage, has been lacking for greater than 100 days, regulation enforcement instructed ABC News, including that they’re treating this example as a “homicide investigation.”

Authorities discovered Kelley’s car set ablaze on the facet of the street on Dec. 11.

“The sheriff’s office, as well as the Portage, Michigan, [Department of] Public Safety, have been working this in conjunction together as a homicide investigation that has led us into several different possibilities. But it leads us to one person of interest,” Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller III instructed ABC News in an unique interview. “That person of interest is still in jail on unrelated charges. But right now, we feel that the investigation continues us on a path toward a possible arrest at some point, down the road, of the suspect.”

Fuller didn’t cross into extra element about who the person of interest is — however mentioned no tip is just too small.

“We’ve gotten in some pretty good information,” he mentioned. “We’re headed in a path that we believe is a good path. The investigation seems that it’s leading in an area that we are convinced is a solid connection.”

The FBI launched a lacking person poster for Heather Kelly.

The FBI has additionally presented a praise of $20,000 only for information that ends up in Kelley’s location and discovery.

“I believe at this time we’ve had several tips so far in the last few weeks, since the reward did go up, and we are posting this reward up on mobile billboards throughout the area,” mentioned Peter Ellis, the resident agent in rate of the FBI’s Detroit box workplace.

There is an extra $5,000 from native companies.

Fuller instructed ABC News that investigators have DNA proof from Kelley’s automobile.

In this photograph launched by means of the FBI, Heather Kelly is proven. FBI

“We believe that given the spring weather and how it’s warming up and more people are out traveling along the edges of the road in this area where we have searched fairly well, we believe that there’s still a possibility that she is in that area and that springtime is when somebody is going to come across Ms. Kelley and then contact us,” he mentioned.

Other police officers mentioned they’re pissed off they are able to’t in finding Kelley — but.

“This case is a really sad case,” mentioned Nick Arnold, the director of public protection for Portage. But, he mentioned, “I’m very confident that we are going to be able to find Ms. Kelley and bring this case to a close.”