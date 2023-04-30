Authorities say they have ‘zero leads’ in manhunt for suspect who allegedly killed 5 neighbors in Texas





Authorities are nonetheless looking out for 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa, who stands accused of murdering 5 of his neighbors in Texas, together with an eight-year-old kid. Oropesa used to be reportedly armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic black rifle when he went to the Trails End space in Cleveland round 11:30 p.m. on Friday and opened hearth. The FBI launched an up to date spelling of his final identify on Sunday as “Oropesa.” On Saturday, Oropesa used to be believed to have been inside of a 2-mile seek space, however government later stated he would possibly have slipped previous it after they discovered his cellular phone and clothes. Oropesa is thought to be armed and perilous, and government are providing an $80,000 praise for information resulting in his seize.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers recognized the 5 sufferers as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8. Capers stated that Oropesa would possibly nonetheless be armed with a handgun, and scent-tracking canine misplaced his path on Saturday, leaving government not sure about his whereabouts. Capers added that over 150 law enforcement officials have been having a look for the suspect on Saturday, and over 200 have been concerned in the hunt on Sunday. The FBI, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and (*5*), and the Texas Department of Public Safety participated in the manhunt.

Authorities stated Oropesa have been recognized to fireplace his gun in the entrance backyard of his house, and deputies have been to the place of abode in the previous in keeping with identical proceedings about open gunfire. Shortly ahead of the capturing, one of the most sufferers got here outdoor and advised Oropesa that their child used to be looking to sleep. Capers stated that Oropesa then “takes it upon himself to walk out of his residence with a loaded AR-15, walk out into the street, walk down the street, walk into that man’s driveway, walk up into that man’s house and start shooting.” An arrest warrant used to be issued for Oropesa, who is a Mexican nationwide, and he faces 5 counts of homicide.