Austrian actor Helmut Berger, movie star in the 1960s and 1970s, dies at 78

File – Austrian actor Helmut Berger attends the presentation of his autobiography in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 25, 1998. Austrian-born actor Helmut Berger, a European movie star in the 1960s and Nineteen Seventies who rose to prominence with roles in movies by way of Italian director Luchino Visconti, has died. He used to be 78. (AP Photo/Hans Edinger, File)

Austrian-born actor Helmut Berger, a European movie star in the 1960s and Nineteen Seventies who rose to prominence with roles in movies by way of Italian director Luchino Visconti, has died

BERLIN — Austrian-born actor Helmut Berger, a European movie star in the 1960s and Nineteen Seventies who rose to prominence with roles in movies by way of Italian director Luchino Visconti, died Thursday, his agent stated. He used to be 78.

Berger died “peacefully but nevertheless unexpectedly” early Thursday in his house town of Salzburg, agent Helmut Berger wrote on his control corporate’s web page.

Berger used to be born in Bad Ischl, Austria on May 29, 1944. In 1964, he labored as a movie further in Rome ahead of being found out by way of Visconti, who would later develop into his spouse and in 1966 gave him his first function. He performed outstanding roles in Visconti’s “The Damned,” “Ludwig” and “Conversation Piece.”

- Advertisement -

Berger’s credit additionally integrated appearances in Vittorio De Sica’s “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis,” Massimo Dallamano’s “Dorian Gray,” and, later, in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III.”

After a string of well being issues, Berger introduced the finish of his performing profession in November 2019.

Berger’s agent stated that “he enjoyed his motto ‘La Dolce Vita’ to the full all his life.” He quoted Berger as announcing a few years in the past: “I have lived three lives, and in four languages! Je ne regrette rien!”