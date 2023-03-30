Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann signs for Durham after Todd Murphy move falls through





Durham have signed Matthew Kuhnemann, the Australia gradual left-arm spinner, for their LV= Insurance County Championship marketing campaign, after a deliberate deal for Kuhnemann’s Test team-mate Todd Murphy fell through.

Durham had was hoping to herald Murphy for the primary a part of the summer season however the offspinner’s availability was once blocked by means of Cricket Australia, with the expectancy that he’ll be a part of their Ashes squad. Durham’s director of cricket, the previous Australia world Marcus North, stated the membership nonetheless meant to name on Murphy for the latter a part of the season.

Kuhnemann, 26, made his Test debut along Murphy and Nathan Lyon in India ultimate month, occurring to assert 9 wickets in 3 appearances, together with a maiden five-for in Australia’s victory in Indore.

"We are very excited to have secured another exciting young spin talent in Matthew Kuhnemann," North stated. "Matt impressed in India for Australia and is in a great place with his game, we are really looking forward to him joining us next week and seeing him perform in the County Championship.

“We have been prepared to herald a spinner that may allow us to additional give a boost to and steadiness our Championship facet and with the signing of Matt, that now is helping us to be efficient in all stipulations.

“We are obviously disappointed that Todd Murphy will not be joining as in the early part of the season as planned, but we look forward to welcoming him to the club later in the summer.”

Kuhnemann, who was once already because of play membership cricket in the United Kingdom, best made his first class debut for Queensland in 2021 however has had a lot of Big Bash revel in with Brisbane Heat in addition to being capped 4 instances in ODIs.

“I’m really excited to be joining Durham for the upcoming county season,” Kuhnemann stated. “I look forward to playing with some world class players and contributing to some wins for the club throughout the summer. I can’t wait to get over there and meet everyone.”





