



During a contemporary speech on the White House Correspondents' Dinner, President Biden discussed Austin Tice, an American journalist who was once abducted in Syria again in 2012 whilst reporting. Debra Tice, Austin's mother, has shared her ideas at the U.S. govt's efforts to bring her son again home with CBS News. She expressed unhappiness within the guarantees that had been made to her and her circle of relatives via the federal government, pointing out that their assurances have misplaced their energy through the years. As a involved guardian, Debra Tice continues to hope and pray for her son's protected go back.


