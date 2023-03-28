The cranium was once discovered by way of a group of Texas paleontologists in 1941 and is now being understood by way of researchers virtually 80 years later.

AUSTIN, Texas — Researchers with the University of Texas at Austin have rediscovered a unprecedented more or less beaver and named it after a well-known Texas-based fuel station chain.

- Advertisement - The beaver has been named Anchitheriomys buceei, sometimes called “A. buceei” – which was once impressed by way of a billboard for Buc-ee‘s. Steve May, a analysis go along with the UT Jackson School of Geosciences, noticed a billboard for Buc-ee’s that said “This is Beaver Country” in May 2020.

This billboard reminded May of the Texas beaver fossils he were learning, thus inspiring the name for the newly rediscovered beaver fossil.

“I thought, ‘Yeah, it is beaver country, and it has been for millions of years,’” May stated.

- Advertisement - May is the lead writer of a paper that describes A. buceei, along different smaller beaver fossils. The paper was once printed within the Palaeontologia Electronica and offers an summary of the beavers that experience existed alongside the Texas Gulf Coast from 15 to 22 million years in the past.

According to the discharge, A. buceei lived in Texas 15 million years in the past and was once similar to the usual beaver we all know nowadays. The primary distinction, highlighted by way of Matthew Brown, director of the Jackson School’s vertebrate paleontology collections, is measurement. A. buceei was once round 30% larger than fashionable beavers, weighing in at round 57 kilos as in comparison to the standard 44 kilos.

The UT collections could have A. buceei fossils from six other Texas websites, however the majority of study in regards to the fossils comes from a partial cranium present in Burkeville, Texas. The fossil has a fusion of bone and mind forged, which was once created by way of sediment naturally seeping into the beaver’s mind hollow space.

- Advertisement - The cranium was once discovered by way of a group of Texas paleontologists in 1941 and is now being understood by way of May and Brown virtually 80 years later, due to new generation and extra fossil information of beavers.

“New discoveries in the field capture lots of attention, but equally as valuable are the discoveries made in existing museum collections,” Brown stated. “We know that these opportunities are littered throughout the drawers in these cabinets.”