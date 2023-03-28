Austin, Texas UT names Rodney Terry as head coach for Longhorns







AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas has got rid of the meantime tag from basketball coach Rodney Terry, raising him to a full-time place.

Terry led the Longhorns to the Elite 8 whilst serving in the meanwhile position this season. He replaces former head coach Chris Beard, who used to be fired again in January after he used to be arrested for allegedly assaulting his fiancée.

This shall be Terry's 3rd stint as a full-time head coach on the Division 1 degree, having prior to now coached the techniques at Fresno State, from 2011 till 2018, and Texas El-Paso, from 2018 till 2021.

Terry has a document of 185 -164, a 53% win proportion, in just about 11 years as a head coach.





