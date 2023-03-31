Austin, Texas police release video from 7-Eleven robbery

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a 3rd suspect in reference to an armed robbery that took place on Wednesday at a 7-Eleven.

Police launched surveillance video in hopes of figuring out one of the crucial 3 juveniles that had been observed coming into and ransacking the shop prior to speeding the clerk at a 7-Eleven within the 100 block of E. Stassney Lane.

In the video you’ll see, one of the crucial teenagers towered over the clerk and held him at gunpoint whilst he was once making an attempt to open the protected. According to police, a number of gunshots had been fired, however no person was once harm.

Police say the teenagers stole a number of pieces as they left the shop. One of them opened hearth whilst working again to their automobile.

Austin police say that two of them were arrested — a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old. Police are nonetheless on the lookout for a 3rd particular person.

The APD’s robbery unit says they have got observed an build up in robberies with juveniles concerned. The police division might be operating with Travis County Juvenile Prosecutors in techniques to “reduce the recidivism of juvenile defendants.”



You can view the video here. WARNING: The video does comprise graphic language and pictures.

Anyone with any information is inspired to touch APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You too can post a tip anonymously throughout the Austin Crime Stoppers website or calling 512-472-8477.

