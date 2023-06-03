Austin police say suspect in 2 murders may be involved in nearly a dozen more killings

This reserving picture supplied by means of the Austin Police Department presentations Raul Meza Jr., who used to be arrested on May 29 for 2 fresh killings, police say.





Police in Austin, Texas, were investigating the possible involvement of a guy in as much as 10 killings after he contacted police and admitted to killing two other folks.

Raul Meza Jr., 62, known as police on May twenty fourth and confessed to killing his 80-year-old roommate Jesse Fraga. He additionally implicated himself in the killing of 66-year-old Gloria Lofton in 2019, in line with officers from the Austin Police Department at a Thursday news convention.

Meza used to be booked on 4 fees together with capital homicide and is being hung on $1 million bond, in line with court docket data. He used to be apprehended on Tuesday following a five-day manhunt.

When Meza used to be arrested, he had a bag with duct tape, zip ties, and a gun maintaining further rounds, in line with police.

Detective Patrick Reed, who responded Meza’s preliminary name and spoke to him once more as soon as he used to be detained, said that “Mr. Meza said he was ready and prepared to kill again and he was looking forward to it.”

Reed additionally said, “The caller stated, ‘My name is Raul Meza, and you are looking for me.’ Meza then went on to detail his relationship with Jesse Fraga and detailed the manner in which he murdered Mr. Fraga, including details that had not yet been released to the public.”

CNN has reached out to Meza’s court-appointed lawyer for remark.

Austin police at the moment are taking a look into the chance that Meza may be involved in further homicides. Detective Katy Conner said, “Right now, we have between eight and 10 cases that kind of fit the similar circumstances that we’re looking at, but that could obviously grow,” all through the news convention.

According to Austin police, in 1982, Meza used to be charged with the homicide of an 8-year-old woman and served roughly 11 years of a 30-year sentence.

Bruce Mills, who investigated the case in 1982 and is now Austin’s assistant period in-between town supervisor, stated he concept Meza must have served more time for the 1982 killing. Mills said, (*2*)