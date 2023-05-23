Austin Ekeler staying with Chargers in 2023 after $1.75M in incentives added to contract

After inquiring for a business previous this low season due to issues about his contract, Austin Ekeler, celebrity operating again for the Los Angeles Chargers, can be staying with the workforce in the impending season. According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, the workforce added $1.75 million in incentives to Ekeler’s contract.

Ekeler signed a four-year, $24.5 million deal (with $15 million assured) in 2020, leaving him with 365 days closing at the settlement. According to Spotrac, his present projected marketplace price is a three-year deal with $12.82 million yearly.

- Advertisement -

Ekeler, who joined the Chargers as an undrafted rookie in 2017, mentioned in March that he sought after to proceed representing Los Angeles, however most effective underneath the proper phrases.

“It literally has nothing to do with the relationship,” Ekeler mentioned at the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast, as in step with NFL Media. “I’ve made a great relationship there. Grown there. That’s where I started. So, I want to be there, but on the right terms. Because I know, look, I can’t play forever. I think I can play for a long time just the way I play and the way I treat myself and my mentality.”

Over the previous two seasons, Ekeler has been one of the most NFL’s most efficient talent gamers, with 1,826 dashing yards and 25 touchdowns, alongside with 177 receptions, 1,369 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns. He had an excellent 2022 season, incomes 13 dashing touchdowns and averaging 4.5 yards in step with lift, whilst additionally catching 107 passes for 722 yards and 5 touchdowns, virtually remarkable numbers for a operating again. Over his occupation of 89 video games, with 54 begins, Ekeler has accrued 34 dashing touchdowns and 29 receiving touchdowns for Los Angeles, with 7,125 general yards and just about matching receiving yards to his dashing yards.

- Advertisement -

Despite no new operating backs added through the Chargers in the 2023 NFL Draft, their talent unit continues to be among the finest in the NFL, with quarterback Justin Herbert and veteran extensive receivers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Josh Palmer. By the tip of remaining season, the Chargers’ offense completed thirteenth in the NFL in scoring, 3rd in passing, 8th in 3rd down potency, and twentieth in pink zone potency, whilst lagging at thirtieth position in dashing yards, the place Ekeler’s 915 dashing yards accounted for over 60% of his workforce’s dashing general.

The Chargers did upload two receivers in the 2023 draft, each from TCU: Quentin Johnston, with the twenty first general select, and Derius Davis, with the one hundred and twenty fifth select. They additionally decided on former TCU quarterback Max Duggan with the 239th general select. Together, the trio helped the Horned Frogs succeed in the College Football Championship remaining fall whilst averaging a whopping 38.8 issues in step with sport.