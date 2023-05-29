Aurora Caster was born in jail and is now heading to Harvard







It’s no longer on a regular basis that anyone achieves an incredible feat regardless of the percentages stacked in opposition to them. Such is the tale of Aurora Caster, a tender girl who was born in jail and raised via a unmarried father. Against all of the odds, she graduated 3rd in her Conroe High School elegance in a contemporary commencement rite.

The Conroe High School graduate has simply added some other feather to her cap. Aurora Caster's instructional excellence has earned her a spot in the hallowed grounds of Harvard University. The youngster has enrolled on the prestigious establishment to additional her research in regulation.