Augusta University plans to establish medical campus in Savannah | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Augusta University plans to establish a four-year Medical College of Georgia campus at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus in Savannah.

The faculty plans to use just about $1.7 million in bond investment integrated in the fiscal 2024 state funds to renovate place of work, lecture room and lab area. The campus will probably be established in the Armstrong Center and the Health Professions Academic Building, a part of Georgia Southern’s Waters College of Health Professions.

“Georgia ranks 40th in the nation for both the number of active physicians and the number of primary care doctors,” Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, stated in a remark. “Georgians experience this reality everyday – data shows that 82 Georgia counties have no OB/GYNs, 65 counties have no pediatricians and nine Georgia counties have no doctor at all. This must change, especially in rural Georgia.”

“Increasing opportunities within the University System of Georgia allows Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia to educate and train more students and meets a clear need to make sure our communities receive better health care,” Burns added. “Georgia needs more doctors, and I’m proud we are making this investment in our future.”

Officials be expecting to sign up the primary scholars on the new campus through Fall 2024, pending approval through the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, the accrediting frame for medical colleges in the United States and Canada.

Georgia Southern will supply more or less 23,000 sq. toes of area — 13,000 sq. toes of shared anatomy lab and lecture room area and 10,000 sq. toes of scholar staff workspace and places of work. With the brand new campus, MCG plans to settle for 40 extra scholars according to yr, expanding its elegance measurement, a few of the biggest national, to 304 scholars according to elegance.

Spokespeople for quite a lot of colleges and the University System of Georgia may now not ascertain the continued funds for the brand new campus.