Auburn football recruiting: Four-star RB J’Marion Burnette commits to Tigers over Alabama, Georgia

J’Marion Burnette, a four-star operating again from Andalusia (Alabama) High School, introduced Friday that he’s going to keep in his house state and play for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers in 2024. Burnette selected the Tigers over a number of different FBS provides, together with Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Florida State and Michigan.

Burnette is ranked No. 153 general and is the Tenth-ranked operating again within the 2024 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound bruiser has rushed for 4,038 yards and 30 touchdowns all over his three-year highschool occupation. He rushed for 1,473 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior, which helped lead his highschool to a 14-1 document and a 4-A state name.

Burnette credited former meantime head trainer and present assistant Carnell “Cadillac” Williams as one of the crucial giant the reason why he selected to dedicate to the Tigers.

“It’s because they make their recruits feel like family,” Burnette told Auburn Undercover. “It’s a great program, great coaching staff. Coach Caddy is amazing. He’s been going out of the way since Auburn first offered me a year ago. He’s just been keeping up with me nonstop.”

Burnette attended Auburn’s Junior Day on January 28, which led to 247Sports analysts giving him a 100% likelihood to sign up for the Tigers within the 247Sports crystal ball. However, he made an unofficial seek advice from to Florida State on March 21 prior to pronouncing his dedication on Friday.

Burnette will sign up for a program that might be offering rapid enjoying time. Rising junior operating again Jarquez Hunter shall be eligible for the NFL Draft following the 2023 season, which shall be his first with out former starter Tank Bigsby at the roster.

Burnette is the fourth participant to dedicate to Freeze and the Tigers all over the present recruiting cycle. All 4 of the ones are four-star avid gamers, in accordance to the 247Sports workforce recruiting ratings.