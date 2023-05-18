Attorneys file motion to dismiss case against ‘Rust’ armorer

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed used to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Attorneys for “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed filed a motion Thursday to dismiss her case within the deadly on-set capturing of the movie’s cinematographer.

Gutierrez-Reed used to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in reference to the dying of Halyna Hutchins, 42, at the New Mexico set of the Western in October 2021.

- Advertisement -

“Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed poses in an undated selfie. Courtesy Thell Reed

Actor Alec Baldwin used to be training a cross-draw when the gun fired, hanging the cinematographer and director Joel Souza, who suffered a non-life-threatening damage.

- Advertisement -

Baldwin additionally confronted two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the capturing dying, regardless that the fees have been dropped remaining month.

Gun enhancement fees filed within the case against each Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have been additionally dropped in past due February.

Gutierrez-Reed’s initial listening to used to be driven again to the week of Aug. 9. It had first of all been scheduled to get started previous this month, regardless that each state and protection lawyers requested for extra time.

- Advertisement -

This aerial picture displays the film set of “Rust” at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP, FILE

After prosecutors dropped involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers stated in a commentary that they “fully expect at the end of this process that Hannah will also be exonerated.”

Her lawyers have stated she intends to plead now not responsible and that she has no concept how are living rounds ended up within the gun.

Since fees have been first of all filed previous this yr, state Rep. Andrea Reeb stepped down as particular prosecutor within the case and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies stepped clear of prosecuting the case.

In their position, the district lawyer appointed Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis to function particular prosecutors.

In brushing aside the involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin, Morrissey and Lewis stated “new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis in the case.”

“This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled. Our follow-up investigation will remain active and ongoing,” they stated on the time.

David Halls, the primary assistant director for the movie, used to be sentenced in March to six months unsupervised probation as a part of a plea deal. Halls, who passed the Colt .45 revolver to Baldwin prior to the capturing, used to be charged with negligent use of a dangerous weapon.

This is a growing tale. Please test again for updates.