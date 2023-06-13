Attorney General Kaul: Democrats want ‘gun safe summer’ | Wisconsin

(The Center Square) – Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol are once again pushing for new gun laws, this time saying they are needed for a safe summer.

Attorney General Josh Kaul on Monday told reporters that Wisconsin needs a new red flag law, a new Extreme Risk Protection Order, and new universal background checks for all gun purchases.

“While there is no simple solution to gun violence, we must move forward with common-sense policies like universal background checks that can help keep firearms out of the hands of people who’ve been shown to be dangerous,” Kaul said.

This is not the first time that Democrats have demanded new gun laws. But the Republicans who control the state legislature, have blocked them each time.

“And inaction is acceptance of the status quo,” Kaul added.

Milwaukee has set records for homicides for the past two years, and the city is on pace to get close to another record this year.

A number of Milwaukee lawmakers also pushed for new gun laws on Monday.

“Every Wisconsinite deserves to live, work, play, attend school, or go to church in peaceful communities, free from bullets,” Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, said.

Rep. Deb Andraca, D-Whitefish Bay, said there is plenty of support for more regulations.

A Marquette University Law School poll from last summer said 81% of people in Wisconsin support a red flag law.

“These laws are in place in red and blue states and have withstood legal challenges,’ Andraca said. “If Republicans disagree with a majority of Wisconsin voters, they have the power to vote these common-sense bills down in committee. It’s just unacceptable to stand by and do nothing – especially when summer is here and lives are at stake.”

Gun buyers in Wisconsin already must pass a background check before they can legally buy a gun. As for red flag laws and a new emergency order of protection, Republicans say Wisconsin laws already cover many of those concerns.