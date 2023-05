The shooting came about in a construction on West Peachtree Street.

Multiple people were injured in an energetic shooter incident Wednesday in Atlanta, police stated.

- Advertisement -

Police have launched those photographs of a suspect who they are saying is at large.

Police cautioned, “The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”

Anyone within the space is advised to safe haven in position.

- Advertisement -

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.