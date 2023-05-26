Atlanta police release body camera video from shooting at public safety training site





Atlanta police have released bodycam footage capturing audio of the shooting of Manuel Teran. The video shows officers clearing out part of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center when they suddenly heard rapid gunfire. The audio captures the shooting between the Georgia State Patrol and Teran, as the GSP does not wear body cameras and could not visually capture the shooting. The first four video clips recorded from officer-worn cameras were released, but they do not show the actual encounter between the troopers and Teran in a tent. The GBI said Teran did not comply with officers’ orders, leading to an “exchange of gunfire,” first striking a Georgia State Trooper, who survived. One of the bullets fired from Teran’s legally purchased weapon ended up wounding a trooper in the “pelvic-area.” Activists have been occupying the site in tents and tree houses to stop the construction of the training center because they believe the forest space is critical.

