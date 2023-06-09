Atlanta council agrees to money for public safety training center







(The Center Square) — The Atlanta City Council voted to allocate $30 million in uncommitted finances for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which has sparked violent protests.

The council additionally approved the usage of up to $1 million in public safety have an effect on charges to fund a health club facility at the website online.

“Our busy, international city requires well-trained public safety responders to serve our communities, businesses, and visitors,” Mayor Andre Dickens stated in a observation. “At the same time, the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center will allow us to recruit, retain and prepare our fire-rescue, police, and emergency medical personnel to better serve the diverse, vibrant, and unique neighborhoods that comprise our city.”

LABOR DEPARTMENT: The Georgia Department of Labor has suspended its Employer-Filed (Partial) Claims System.

“Mitigating fraudulent claims is a huge factor in delivering on these goals, and [this] announcement will allow this agency to continue our focus on the people of Georgia who are in need,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson stated in a press release.

A spokeswoman for the company didn’t supply further main points.

“With the steady increase of fraud nationwide, this is simply a proactive measure to safeguard our systems against future fraud,” she stated.

In December, federal government charged 8 folks on allegations they conspired to defraud Georgia out of tens of millions of greenbacks in unemployment advantages.

MARTA: The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority Board of Directors followed fiscal 2024 Operating and Capital Budgets, and officers famous it marks the twelfth instantly 12 months the company hasn’t greater its fares.

The $1.6 billion price range contains $712.4 million in gross working finances and $854.5 million for capital programming. Officials stated the price range helps resuming pre-pandemic bus and rail provider ranges and strikes capital initiatives ahead, together with setting up the area’s first bus fast transit line.

According to a news liberate, the price range contains $50 million for the company’s Station Rehabilitation Program and just about $60 million for buying new railcars.

