Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Atlanta active shooter: 1 killed, 4 injured in Midtown and no suspect in custody, police say

According to government, a capturing came about on Wednesday at a scientific development in Atlanta, ensuing in one individual’s loss of life and 4 others hospitalised with accidents. While the government have recognized the suspect as Deion Patterson, 24 years previous, no arrests had been made but. The state of affairs remains to be unfolding in the Midtown neighbourhood on West Peachtree Street between twelfth Street and thirteenth Street. The Northside Hospital in the world despatched out a tweet urging locals to observe directions from legislation enforcement and refuge in position. The government asked the electorate to steer clear of the world because the suspect is thought to be unhealthy and armed. 

The suspect is a black male dressed in a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and brown footwear. The government urge someone with information to name 911. The tale remains to be creating, and updates will observe.

