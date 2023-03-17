At Wellesley College, Students Vote to Admit Trans Men

Wellesley College proudly broadcasts itself as a spot for “women who will make a difference in the world.” It boasts an extended line of celebrated alumnae, together with Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright and Nora Ephron.

On Tuesday, its scholars supported a referendum that had polarized the campus and went instantly to the center of Wellesley’s identification as a girls’s faculty.

- Advertisement -

The referendum, which used to be nonbinding, referred to as for opening admission to all nonbinary and transgender candidates, together with trans males. Currently, the school lets in admission to any individual who lives and constantly identifies as a girl.

The referendum often known as for making the school’s communications extra gender inclusive — as an example, the use of the phrase “students” or “alumni” as a substitute of “women.”