At the Texas Capitol Thursday: ‘Body Cameras for All’ bill, ‘Survivors Speak’ event and more

AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday shall be any other busy day at the Texas State Capitol.

Here are a couple of of the necessary issues scheduled for March 30.

“Body Cameras for All” Bill

State Rep. Carl O. Sherman (D-De Soto) will cling a press convention to announce a brand new invoice that will require the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) to undertake a frame digital camera coverage for correctional officials operating at amenities operated by means of or below contract with the TDCJ.

House Bill 1524, also known as the “Body Cameras for All” invoice, hopes to create more transparency and protection in and out of TDCJ operations.

The invoice comes only a few months after 36-year-old Joshua Wright was once killed whilst in police custody inside of a Hays County health facility. Authorities had been obscure about the main points, handiest pronouncing Wright was once receiving remedy at the health facility when he allegedly attacked the corrections officer sooner than operating via an emergency room. The corrections officer shot and killed him.

To this present day, Wright’s circle of relatives say they have not observed frame digital camera video of the incident.

Testimony was once heard on HB 1524 Tuesday, however the invoice was once left pending in committee.

“Survivors Speak Texas” event

Hundreds of Texas crime survivors and households of crime sufferers will cling the first-ever “Survivors Speak Texas” event at the Capitol Rotunda Thursday at midday. The event is being arranged by means of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

The survivors are asking lawmakers to fund the state’s first Trauma Recovery Center and cross reforms that they are saying will smash the cycles of crime.

A vigil shall be held after the event to honor family members misplaced to violence.

Among the ones anticipated to take part in the event are State Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo) and State Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-San Antonio).

Bill on ‘facility charge’ bills

On Thursday, there shall be a committee listening to for House Bill 1692, which might limit “facility fee” bills. These charges are continuously charged at clinics which can be owned by means of hospitals to hide the prices of keeping up the facility.

The Texas Hospital Association says the invoice would have “devastating impacts” on well being care get right of entry to and affordability. The group says the regulation is “unprecedented and dangerous” as a result of it will shut outpatient clinics and “dismantle access to care.”

