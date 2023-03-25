At Least 23 Killed as Powerful Tornado Tears Through Mississippi

At least 23 other folks have been killed and dozens extra injured after a dangerous twister ripped thru rural Mississippi on Friday night time, leveling properties and sending emergency products and services scrambling to rescue other folks trapped within the destruction.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency mentioned that along with the 23 useless, dozens of other folks have been injured and a minimum of 4 other folks have been additionally lacking.

“We have numerous local and state search and rescue teams that continue to work this morning,” the company mentioned in an update posted to Twitter. “Unfortunately, these numbers are expected to change,” the company added.