At least 20 dead when bus hits bridge, burns in Saudi Arabia

State media in Sauid Arabia say at least 20 other people had been killed when a packed bus hit a bridge, overturned and burst into flames in the rustic’s southwest

- Advertisement -

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — At least 20 other people had been killed when a packed bus hit a bridge, overturned and burst into flames in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Monday, Saudi state media reported.

Al-Ekhbariya TV mentioned 29 folks had been injured in the crash and aired pictures appearing the charred stays of the bus. It mentioned the crash befell when the automobile’s brakes failed in southwestern Asir province bordering Yemen.

The crash befell all through the primary week of Ramadan, when the trustworthy speedy from daybreak to nightfall. Many other people shuttle to revel in nightly feasts with friends and family all through the Muslim holy month.