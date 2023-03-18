Assemblyman flying small plane makes emergency landing

A New York state assemblyman landed a small plane on a Long Island seaside after the plane skilled engine failure.

Assemblyman Clyde Vanel stated he landed the plane on the nearest protected location whilst he was once out working towards maneuvers in his plane.

A video presentations the plane making the emergency landing on Long Island’s Shoreham Beach.

“As per my training, I landed the airplane at the nearest safe location, while attempting to minimize damage to persons or property. I am thankful that I was able to walk away without injury,” Vanel stated in a post on Twitter.

In this May 14, 2019, document picture, New York State Assembly member and chairman of the subcommittee on web & new applied sciences Clyde Vanel attends Consensus 2019 on the Hilton Midtown in New York. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, FILE

“The FAA’s training on emergency procedures works. For all my fellow pilots, follow the emergency procedures – it will save your life,” he added.

The Federal Aviation Administration showed {that a} single-engine Beechcraft V35 made an emergency landing at the seaside in Shoreham, New York, because of a reported engine factor round 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Two other people have been on board the flight.

The FAA stated it is going to examine the incident a post a initial record.