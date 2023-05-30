Assailant pours gas on man and lights him on fire after verbal altercation escalated: Police

“This suspect’s behavior is not only deplorable but will never be tolerated.”

A verbal disagreement at a gas station has left one man in important situation with life-threatening accidents after an assailant poured fuel over him and lit him on fire, police say.

The incident came about on Sunday afternoon at roughly 4:32 p.m. at a Mobile gas station on North twenty second Street in Tampa, Florida, when two males entered right into a verbal disagreement, in line with a commentary printed by way of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

“Earl Hargrove, Jr., 34, bought a small amount of gasoline from the gas station,” government mentioned of their commentary. “Hargrove then proceeded to pour the gasoline on the victim and lit … him on fire.”

The sufferer – who lately stays unnamed — was once taken to Tampa General Hospital the place he was once indexed in important situation with life-threatening accidents, police mentioned.

Hargrove, Jr. is now dealing with dealing with fees of annoyed batter nice physically hurt and tried homicide within the first level.

“A verbal argument should never escalate to this level of violence,” mentioned Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This suspect’s conduct isn’t just deplorable however won’t ever be tolerated in our neighborhood. The suspect, on this case, is lately in the back of bars whilst we wait in anticipation for justice to be served.”

Anybody who has further information on this situation is requested to name the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.