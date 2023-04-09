Ashley Moody, Sarasota Law Enforcement, FDLE Issue Public Safety Alert About the Dangers of Xylazine

This week, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent in Charge Eli Lawson issued a public protection alert about the risks of xylazine.

During a news convention at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the officers highlighted new statistics appearing that xylazine is now the sixth-most identifiable illicit drug in Florida consistent with FDLE. News experiences point out xylazine may be extra prevalent in overdose deaths in the Sarasota County house than different portions of the state—with 30 xylazine overdose deaths in 2021.

“Xylazine mixed with fentanyl is complicating life-saving measures by first responders. When mixed with fentanyl, xylazine can make it difficult for first responders to administer life-saving treatment—as naloxone is ineffective on sedatives such as xylazine. In Florida, we have already outlawed this dangerous drug, but we are calling on the federal government to follow our lead and take action to reduce the supply of this dangerous substance and save lives,” stated Moody.

“We have confirmed through our detectives and laboratory personnel that Xylazine has been seized here in Sarasota County. The drug’s lack of a response to Narcan complicates law enforcement’s abilities when encountered. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Attorney General Ashley Moody to bring awareness and education of this horrific drug and the effects it has on the human body,” stated Hoffman.

“In 2021, xylazine was the 11th-most frequently identified drug in the FDLE crime labs. In 2023, so far, it is the sixth-most frequently present drug in processing drug-related evidence statewide. Since 2021, our FDLE crime labs across the state have logged 1,090 cases of xylazine being present in processed evidence. This growing challenge is serious. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is committed to continuing to partner with our local law enforcement agencies and the Attorney General’s Office to disrupt the flow of dangerous drugs into Florida and to protect all those who live, work, and visit our state,” stated Lawson.

According to a report from WTSP, in 2021, greater than 230 Floridians died with xylazine of their techniques. Sarasota County recorded the 3rd absolute best quantity of deaths in Florida with this animal sedative found in the decedents’ our bodies. This 12 months, FDLE lab analysts are figuring out xylazine greater than 55 instances a month of their crime labs, up from 45 in 2022 and 32 in 2021. These statistics don’t come with xylazine identifications from different Florida crime labs. According to FDLE, in 2021, xylazine used to be the Eleventh-most continuously recognized drug in FDLE crime labs. So a long way in 2023, it’s the sixth-most continuously recognized drug in processing drug-related proof statewide. FDLE crime labs logged greater than 1,000 circumstances of provide xylazine since 2021.

Similar to fentanyl, xylazine is repeatedly combined with different medicine, and offered to unsuspecting customers—ceaselessly with fatal penalties.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are a document quantity of drug overdose deaths in the U.S., with greater than 107,000 in 2021, in large part because of artificial opioids like fentanyl. According to FDLE Medical Examiner’s Annual Reports, DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties noticed 246 overdose deaths because of fentanyl in 2021, a 485% building up since 2016.

Moody first warned about xylazine heading into the spring damage season. Following the caution, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration issued a public protection alert highlighting the expanding quantity of xylazine combined with fentanyl. According to the alert, government seized xylazine-fentanyl combos in 48 of 50 states. The DEA Laboratory System is reporting that 23 % of fentanyl powder seized by way of the DEA in 2022 contained xylazine.

Last week, Moody referred to as on the DEA to practice Florida’s lead and upload xylazine to the federal listing of managed ingredients. Florida outlawed the substance in 2016. Moody has referred to as on the Biden management to prevent the go with the flow of illicit ingredients, like fentanyl, throughout the U.S.-Mexico border by way of following public protection immigration rules.

Latest posts by way of Florida Daily (see all)