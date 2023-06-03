Ashanti and JaRule headline “I love RnB’ festival in Long Beach

Ashanti and JaRule headlined the primary “I love RnB” festival showcasing 90s Rythm and Blues and Hip-Hop in Long Beach on Saturday.

The sold-out mega live performance happened at Queen Mary and featured performances from Keyshia Cole, Fabolous, Marques Houston, Nivea, Blaque, 702, Lil Flip, and extra. The tournament additionally featured two levels, “I Love RnB” and “RnB is not dead,” in conjunction with meals vans, photograph cubicles, and extra for attendees to experience.

Rap artist, Lil Flip, opened the festival acting a number of hits together with, “Sunshine,” and “Game Over, ” adopted by means of performances by means of lady teams, 702 and Blaque, and R&B singers, Marques Houston and Ruff Endz. R&B singers Keyshia Cole, Nivea, Teiarra Mari, and Truth Hurts captured the target audience with their love and heartbreak-filled songs. Fans reminisced on 90s hip hop as they rapped alongside to the lyrics and danced throughout rappers Fabolous and Chingy’s performances.

I love RNB festival in Long Beach (Source: Dillon Nichols)

The star-studded festival additionally introduced out performances from upcoming artists comparable to Elijah Banx, Lovelogiq and GoGo Morrow.

“It was so much fun,” mentioned Gogo Murrow after her efficiency. “I can’t even believe I’m on the same bill with all of the people that I grew up listening to and that I really admire. I am so excited and so blessed.”

R&B singers, J. Holiday and R.S.V.P. crew, composed of Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, and Pleasure P, serenaded the group with their 90s love songs, crew harmonies, and acapella segments.

Fans excitedly welcomed headliners Ashanti and JaRule who carried out a few of their hit singles and closed the display with their duet unmarried, “On Time.”

“The chemistry between JaRule and I is always amazing,” Ashanti mentioned. “I just love the authenticity and just us being genuine. We can maybe not speak for a month, but you would never know. Once we get on stage it feels like we were hanging out all day, so you know I think people really appreciate that.”

