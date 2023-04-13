Ash from Russian volcano prompts Alaska flight cancellations

Alaska Airlines has canceled about two dozen flights in Alaska as a result of an ash cloud from a Russian Volcano

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska Airlines canceled about two dozen flights in its namesake state Thursday as a result of an ash cloud from a volcano in Russia, the Seattle-based airline stated in a observation.

The ash cloud is from Shiveluch Volcano, the airline stated. About 23 flights to, from and inside of Alaska had been canceled as of early Thursday.

“We continue to monitor the ash cloud, and depending on its location, movement and timing, we might need to cancel additional flights,” the observation stated. It inspired vacationers to test the standing in their flights on-line.

Shiveluch, one among Kamchatka Peninsula’s maximum lively volcanoes, began erupting early Tuesday, spewing ash greater than 300 miles (500 kilometers) northwest. Several Russian villages had been lined in gray volcanic mud within the greatest fallout in just about 60 years.

On Wednesday, the eruption despatched an ash cloud greater than 6 miles (10 kilometers) into the air. The volcano is positioned about 1,772 miles (2,772 kilometers) east of Anchorage.

Volcanic ash is angular and sharp and has been used as an commercial abrasive. The powdered rock may cause a jet engine to close down.