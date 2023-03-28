As The Covenant School mourns, so do its Nashville neighbors

Burton Hills is initially house for Curtis McDowell.

“I am a native Nashvillian. I grew up in Green Hills. I went to Lipscomb and Belmont. That’s about as homegrown as it gets,” he mentioned.

On Monday, seven people died during a school shooting at The Covenant School. That quantity comprises the shooter, who was once a 28-year-old Nashvillian. Three kids and 3 adults died. From the instant of the 911 name till police shot the gunman, the mass capturing lasted 14 mins. The college serves pre-kindergarten in the course of the 6th grade.

Outside of the varsity, a memorial has began. Those who mourn have positioned colourful plant life and white daisies. A plump brown teddy endure sits perched with balloons tethered to a ribbon quietly floating above.

For McDowell it was once essential for him to pay respects, hanging his personal gesture as part of the material of the memorial.

“My heart is broken for these families and for every Nashvillian,” McDowell mentioned. “Evil has come here today. None of us know why yet. Three beautiful children are gone. To me, that is unacceptable. No one wakes up on a Monday morning and thinks this tragedy will happen. I remember when this church was built. The bubble has been burst. Our Green Hills bubble has been burst. I don’t know how we get our innocence back.”

