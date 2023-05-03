A’s rookie Mason Miller throws seven no-hit innings before being pulled after 100 pitches

On Tuesday night time in Oakland, Oakland Athletics starter Mason Miller confronted off in opposition to Seattle Mariners starter Bryce Miller, and each pitchers gave a phenomenal efficiency in a recreation that in the end resulted in a 2-1 victory for the Mariners. Both novices made their MLB debut, they usually didn’t permit a success till the 6th inning. Mason Miller had a no-hitter via seven innings however used to be pulled after 100 pitches, giving strategy to reliever Richard Lovelady, who gave up a game-tying house run to A.J. Pollock. Later within the inning, Mariners breakout celebrity Jarred Kelenic doubled house the go-ahead run.

Bryce Miller, the rookie starter for the Mariners, used to be highest via 5 innings before Tony Kemp singled. He struck out the primary batter he confronted within the 6th and ended up permitting only one run, however his debut used to be nonetheless spectacular. In reality, Miller turned into simply the 3rd participant in historical past to debut with a minimum of 10 strikeouts and nil walks, becoming a member of Stephen Strasburg and Johnny Cueto.







Mason Miller, the A’s most sensible pitching prospect, used to be making his 3rd occupation get started that night and had a little extra hassle discovering the strike zone than his counterpart. Nonetheless, the Mariners could not appear to hit him all that smartly. Miller walked 4 batters and struck out six in his seven-inning look, with 0 hits surrendered. However, for the reason that he is this type of younger and proficient arm, the A’s made up our minds to play it protected and pull him after seven innings and 100 pitches. His time out in opposition to a 2022 playoff crew used to be nonetheless a excellent one.