A’s broadcaster apologizes after apparent racial slur

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper apologized after uttering what appeared like a racial slur whilst describing a go back and forth to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

In a pregame phase on NBC Sports California earlier than the A’s performed the Kansas City Royals on Friday evening, Kuiper talked a couple of go back and forth to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden however apparently mispronounced the phrase “negro,” making it sound as an alternative like a slur.

Later within the sport, Kuiper apologized at the air with out entering specifics.

“Welcome back to Kauffman Stadium. I just want to … a little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to,” Kuiper mentioned. “And I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. And like I said, I just wanted to apologize for that.”

The A’s later issued a statement, calling the language used by Kuiper “unacceptable.”

“The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language,” the team said. “We are working to address the situation.”

Kuiper has been calling A’s games in the Bay Area for about 20 years. He is the younger brother of former major leaguer and Giants announcer Duane Kuiper.

