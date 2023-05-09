As Bob Huggins said, there’s no excuse for him using a homophobic slur, but how will West Virginia react?





The audio that has been posted on-line on Monday has led to West Virginia trainer Bob Huggins’ occupation to be jeopardized as he nonchalantly used a homophobic slur two times on reside radio. The tweet that Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer Bob Huggins posted in November 2020 resurfaced after the incident. The tweet was once about Thom Brennaman, who was once the tv play-by-play voice of the Cincinnati Reds and a lead announcer on NFL video games for Fox. Brennaman had misplaced his jobs briefly after being stuck making a derogatory statement about San Francisco on a sizzling microphone. Three months later, Huggins had Brennaman talk to his staff.

Huggins tweeted an apology for his movements all over the radio program. He used a homophobic slur to check with Xavier lovers as “Catholic f–s.” In his apology, he expressed his regret for the insensitive and abhorrent word that he used and presented his apologies to the folks he has harm. He additionally said that he accepts that there are penalties for our phrases and movements, and he’s keen to stand the results that can get up following his movements.

One can not lend a hand but marvel why Huggins used the homophobic slur that had led to his buddy Brennaman to lose his occupation lower than 3 years in the past, two times at the radio. Unfortunately, it can be tricky to get a whole clarification for his movements, and any clarification might sound like an excuse, one thing Huggins isn’t fascinated by making. No one can expect what will occur to Huggins’ training occupation, as it’s lately underneath overview by means of West Virginia University officers. However, his standing as a basketball legend and icon within the state of West Virginia will not be sufficient to stay him from dropping his process for pronouncing one thing this is deemed unacceptable.



