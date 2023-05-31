As 76ers’ new coach, Nick Nurse is tasked with taking a theoretically top-tier team to the top … again





Nick Nurse, the new head trainer for the Philadelphia 76ers, is aware of that his good fortune would possibly not simply be judged by means of regular-season wins. He takes over a team that constantly finishes close to the top of the Eastern Conference standings however has fallen quick in contemporary playoff runs. Nurse recognizes that whilst it is at all times great to get the primary seed, it does not imply a lot with out good fortune in the post-season. His function is to in finding a “collective path to peaking at the right time” for the Sixers.

Nurse’s method to training comes to experimentation with other lineups and defensive coverages to be higher ready for the playoffs. He’ll additionally give gamers extra freedom on offense to see what they may be able to do. While he confronted complaint for his shortened rotation in Toronto, leading to league-high mins for Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, Nurse additionally presided over the Raptors’ championship-winning team that embraced load control.

Nurse hopes to deliver his good fortune in Toronto to Philadelphia by means of getting the team to center of attention on April, May, and June with the motto “expect to win.” He believes the Sixers can get pleasure from his enjoy of profitable on the margins, with out depending too closely on chaos. In contemporary NBA historical past, new coaches have historically taken a conservative method to put their stamp on a team. Nurse, then again, believes in turning up the velocity and taking the opponent out in their convenience zone to in finding simple baskets.

He additionally hopes to construct a robust 2nd unit that has its personal identification, identical to the championship-winning Raptors. Nurse designed a wholly new offense for the Raptors’ 2nd unit, emphasizing extra ball motion, velocity, switching, 3-point taking pictures, and competitive protection. If the Sixers are intentional about construction a robust 2nd unit, they may be able to create a other glance that opposing groups can have to deal with.

While it is unattainable to are expecting exactly how Philadelphia will play below Nurse with out figuring out what is going to occur with James Harden’s unfastened company, Nurse hopes to make the Sixers extra unpredictable and competitive in the identify of constructing them extra provided to live to tell the tale the playoff crucible. Overall, Nurse is aware of he has his paintings lower out for him, however he is excited to tackle the problem and lead the Sixers to playoff good fortune.



