Art professor arrested after threatening NY Post reporter with machete

NEW YORK — A New York City artist and faculty professor who held a machete to a journalist’s neck and threatened to cut him up used to be arrested Thursday on fees of menacing and harassment, police stated.

The disagreement with a New York Post reporter at professor Shellyne Rodriguez’s condominium construction on Tuesday got here after the newspaper revealed a tale about an previous episode wherein Rodriguez had cursed at anti-abortion activists at Hunter College, the place Rodriguez used to be an accessory assistant professor within the Department of Art and Art History.

A extensively circulated video of the May 2 Hunter College incident presentations Rodriguez cursing on the anti-abortion activists and accusing them of “triggering” her scholars. In the video, Rodriguez asks, “What are you going to do, like anti-trans next?” and sweeps some of the anti-abortion pamphlets off the literature table.

The Post ran a story about the incident Monday and sent a reporter and a photographer to Rodriguez’s Bronx apartment Tuesday.

Video of Tuesday’s encounter shows Rodriguez holding what appears to be a machete to the reporter’s neck and telling him to “get the —— away from my door.”

The Post said Rodriguez had earlier shouted from behind her closed door that she would “chop you up with this machete!”

The newspaper stated its reporter and photographer left, however Rodriguez adopted them and kicked the reporter within the shins.

Hunter, a public school and a part of the City University of New York in Manhattan, therefore fired Rodriguez.

“Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez, and has taken immediate action,” spokesperson Vince DiMiceli stated. “Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school.”

Rodriguez was arrested Thursday morning after turning herself in to a Bronx police station. Information on an attorney who could speak for her was not available.

Rodriguez has not responded to phone calls or text messages from The Associated Press, but she told the publication ARTNews that Hunter had “capitulated” to “racists, white nationalists, and misogynists” through firing her.

Rodriguez identifies herself on her web page as an artist, educator, author, and group organizer who makes use of textual content, drawing, portray, collage and sculpture.