Arrests made in deadly Florida shooting, crash





Video above: Initial information from the capturing and crash sceneTwo folks had been arrested in connection to a deadly capturing that brought about a crash in Palm Beach Gardens on Feb. 9 that was once stuck on surveillance video.It took place on Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail at 4:41 p.m. and the ensuing crash was once stuck on surveillance. Stay up-to-date: The newest headlines and climate from WPBF 25 Detectives discovered that the suspects had pushed away in a gloomy sedan.Akeem Eliah Rivers was once arrested in Texas on March 29 by way of america Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Houston Police Department in partnership with the Palm Beach Gardens Tactical Anti-Crime Unit and is charged with premeditated homicide and ownership of a firearm by way of a convicted felon.Keondre DeCharles Antonion Sisnett was once arrested in West Palm Beach by way of the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department Tactical Anti-Crime Unit and was once charged with accent after the truth to homicide.Your group: Local protection from WPBF 25 NewsThe sufferer of the capturing, whose title has no longer been launched, was once taken to a clinic, the place they died from their accidents.The investigation is ongoing.This is a growing tale and will likely be up to date as information turns into to be had.

