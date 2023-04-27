Arrest warrant issued for 2 men in ‘senseless’ killing of popular Orlando club promoter

- Advertisement -

An arrest warrant has been issued for two men who allegedly shot and killed a popular Orlando club promoter in January.

During a press conference, Casselberry police said they arrested 21-year-old Daquan Woods and are searching for 28-year-old Bobby Houston Bridges for their involvement in the shooting death of 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II.

- Advertisement -

“31 years of age. Senselessly lost his life because someone wanted what he had – which was money,” said Chief Krantz. “Why are they so willing to commit such an act to take what other people have. It’s wrong and these people need to serve time in jail and as far as I’m concerned they should never see the light of day again.”

Police believe Cummings was shot and killed during an attempted robbery and had no ties to the suspects.

- Advertisement -





Woods was reportedly arrested on March 28 near his Apopka home. Bridges is known to reside in Apopka and is known to frequent Atlanta. Both men are facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing Cummings near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan 28.

Police said video footage shows a white Infiniti in a Home Depot parking lot following Cummings home, who had finished his work at a restaurant in South Orange County.

At the condominium complex, the two men attempted to rob Cummings, who tried to run away during the confrontation but was ultimately shot. The car that followed him is registered to Bridges.

Chief Krantz said that when Cummings was being robbed, he ran away from his home and threw his keys to protect his family that was upstairs sleeping.

“I think he’s a brave man. Heroic in his actions,” said Chief Krantz. “He did not want them to get into his home where his family was. That speaks volumes of his character that he was willing to give up the safety of himself for the safety of his loved ones.”

Soon after the confrontation, officers said they received multiple 911 calls about gunshots being heard. Police found Cummings lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police ask anyone with information on Bridges whereabouts to call 911 or Crimeline, but are advised not to approach him.