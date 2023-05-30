Arrest made in the murder of New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, authorities say

An arrest has been made in the murder of Eunice Dwumfour, who used to be a councilwoman in New Jersey. She used to be shot and killed outdoor her house in Sayreville on February 1. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone introduced that Rashid Ali Bynum, a 28-year-old from Portsmouth, Virginia, has been arrested in reference to the murder. Ciccone mentioned that Bynum used to be taken into custody in Chesapeake City, Virginia with out incident, and is looking ahead to extradition to New Jersey. Bynum is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree illegal ownership of a handgun, and second-degree ownership of a handgun for an illegal objective.

Eunice Dwumfour used to be shot whilst sitting in her automotive on the night time of February 1, led to police to reply to her house at round 7:30 PM that night. When they arrived, police discovered the 30-year outdated borough councilwoman in her automobile, with a couple of gunshot wounds. Ciccone added all over the press convention that the investigation stays ongoing, and extra main points will probably be equipped as they turn out to be to be had.

- Advertisement -





Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour used to be discovered shot to dying within a automotive in Sayreville, New Jersey, on February 1, 2023.

Town of Sayreville



This is a creating tale and will probably be up to date.

Trending News