An arrest used to be made in the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, a San Francisco Board of Supervisors member stated on Thursday.

Lee, an government at cryptocurrency company MobileCoin, used to be killed in the early morning hours on April 4 in the San Francisco group of Rincon Hillon, the San Francisco Police Department stated final week.

He died final week after “apparent stab wounds,” the police stated.

“I’m grateful to the [San Francisco Police Department’s] Homicide Detail and all the officers from [SFPD Southern Station] and elsewhere for their tireless work to bring Bob Lee’s killer to justice and for their arrest of a suspect this morning,” San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Matt Dorsey said.

“Obviously, nothing can undo this senseless crime, and we reiterate our condolences to Mr. Lee’s family members, friends and colleagues,” he added. “But I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy.”

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.