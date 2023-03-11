Arrest made in the case of dog abandoned near Dowdy Ferry Road

The Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit charged the suspect with cruelty to non-livestock animals.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department have introduced an arrest in the case of a dog who used to be abandoned on surveillance photos near Dowdy Ferry Road previous this week.

Ramiro Zuniga, 41, used to be charged by means of DPD's Animal Cruelty Unity with cruelty to non-livestock animals — abandon, a Class A misdemeanor.

Police are accusing Zuniga of deliberately leaving behind a dog on Wednesday in the 9000 block of Teagarden Road.

DPD’s Southeast CRT crew performed a seek warrant Saturday on Zuniga’s house, the place they discovered the car stuck in surveillance photos of the disposal, and he used to be taken into custody.

Zuniga is these days in Dallas County Jail, police say.

In surveillance photos of the incident, a person is noticed riding up and parking round 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. He is riding an older fashion white Chevrolet SUV. He opens the tailgate and a playful, younger German Shepherd combine jumps out.

Someone shouts at them from throughout the street. The dog reacts, however the guy ignores them and will get again into his SUV, the dog following at the back of him. But the suspect drives away, with the dog giving chase south on Teagarden, narrowly escaping getting hit by means of different passing vehicles.

Neighbors who witnessed the guy dumping the dog and riding away have been ready to seize the dog and take care of it till Dallas Animal Services arrived past due Wednesday evening. The dog, which seems to be a tender German Shepherd, reportedly had a minor leg harm however is in a different way OK.